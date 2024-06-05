Head of Cultural Services at Polis Chrysochous municipality, Dr Neophyta Kyprianou talks about upcoming cultural events to look forward to in the western town

What are the role, goals and activities of the Cultural Services Department of the Municipality of Polis Chrysochous?

The Cultural Services Department of the Municipality is responsible for planning, coordinating and organising all the cultural events and activities of our municipality, which, due to its rich history and background, has a significant cultural obligation.

The Municipality of Polis Chrysochous has the privilege of being one of the most historic municipalities in Cyprus, founded in 1882. The current Polis Chrysochous has a rich archaeological background, continuing the legacy of the ancient cities of Marion and Arsinoe and was one of the 10 kingdoms in Cyprus established by the Mycenaeans when they arrived on the island.

The new Municipality of Polis Chrysochous, in light of the upcoming local government reform, with the unification of 13 communities, will become the cultural hub of the broader area of Polis Chrysochous.

The objectives of the department through organising various cultural events are to promote and enhance the cultural heritage, aiming at the cultural upgrade of the municipality and the expansion of cultural activities.

It is also worth noting that the Municipality of Polis Chrysochous, despite its limited financial capabilities, has been organising notable and high-quality cultural events for years, attracting a large number of local and foreign visitors.

Could you outline the main cultural events organised annually by the Municipality of Polis Chrysochous?

The following are the annual hallmark events that our Municipality successfully organises:

Traditional Products and Folk Art Day – Celebration of World Tourism Day

September 27 has been established worldwide as Tourism Day. Recognising the importance of tourism for our country and particularly for our area, and the continuous upgrade and enrichment of our tourism product, our municipality has been organising this event in September since 2000. It is one of the most successful events of the municipality, attended by hundreds of locals and mainly foreign tourists.

The event highlights and promotes our country’s culinary traditions and offers entertainment and social interaction opportunities. It attracts foreign visitors who choose this period to spend their holidays in our city.

The event is organised in a truly Cypriot style with an exhibition of historical and archaeological photographs, demonstrations of traditional crafts, and the preparation of traditional dishes offered free to visitors. Additionally, there is a rich artistic programme with musical performances and traditional Cypriot dances from various dance groups in the area.

The goal and purpose of the event is to familiarise foreign visitors and remind the younger generation of our folk tradition and the culture of our region as part of a broader effort to upgrade and enrich our tourism product.

Fish Festival

The Fish Festival, held for the past nine years at the picturesque port of Latchi, is another highly successful event that has become a tradition for our municipality, attracting thousands of local and foreign visitors. The purpose of the event is to promote the area, particularly the beautiful port of Latchi, as a quality tourist destination.

During the Festival, fresh fish and drinks are offered for free to visitors. There is a rich artistic programme with performances by popular singers and dance groups, while exhibitors’ kiosks with traditional products and demonstrations of folk arts operate on site. Additionally, creative workshops for children’s activities are available during the festival.

Carnival

Our municipality has been organising carnival events for decades, including the celebration of Tsiknopempti (Stinky Thursday), the organisation of a Carnival Parade with the participation of organised groups and ensembles from the broader Polis Chrysochous area, a Carnival Fiesta, and the celebration of Green Monday with a rich musical and dance programme at the Municipal Beach in Latchi.

Christmas Village

The operation of the Christmas Village in the picturesque central part of the city, has for the past two years contributed significantly to the revitalisation of the city core, giving new life to local businesses and residents. It is a new, innovative and very lively event aiming to boost tourism and maintain momentum and interest in our township during the winter season.

The Christmas Village features impressive decorations, cottage style kiosks offering local products and handicrafts, Santa’s house, a festive opening with Santa Claus Parade accompanied by dance school groups, majorettes, elves, and much, much more. It is a magical festive atmosphere for both locals and foreign visitors.

Kataklysmos Festival

As a coastal municipality, the Municipality of Polis Chrysochous has been organising the established events for the celebration of the traditional Kataklysmos Festival for years at the picturesque port of Latchi. The events include a rich artistic programme, a concert with popular singers, a musical and dance programme with the participation of local dance schools and groups, and free entertainment for children with boats and water games.

This year’s Kataklysmos Festival events, scheduled for June 22-24 at the port of Latchi, include an extensive programme featuring, among others, a concert by the popular Greek artist Stelios Dionysiou on Sunday night. Additionally, on Monday of the Kataklysmos Festival, there will be water sports, a musical and dance programme with the glass dance by Guinness World Record holder Aristotelis Valaoritis, dance performances by the Drakou Dance School and Diamanto Neofytou’s group, as well as live music.

Summer Events

The organisation of summer events aims not only to preserve and cultivate our culture by showcasing various cultural activities but also to enhance the quality of life by entertaining the residents and visitors of the Polis Chrysochous area, giving them the opportunity to enjoy their holidays in a unique environment enriched with quality cultural events.

These events, starting from July and concluding in September, also include a rich programme with theatrical performances, musical ensembles and dance groups.

Operation of the Free University in collaboration with the University of Cyprus

The Municipality of Polis Chrysochous, in collaboration with the University of Cyprus, has been organising the institution of the Free University of our municipality for six years. This institution provides citizens with the opportunity to attend interesting lectures on a wide range of topics that concern the local community, such as health, environment, social issues, etc., by distinguished speakers.

What is the significance and value of organising cultural events for the Municipality of Polis Chrysochous?

Undoubtedly, events are intertwined with our culture, which is an expression of our people’s world view, experienced through life and tradition.

Therefore, it should be the highest mission of all of us – the state, local government, organised groups, and society – to instil historical and cultural consciousness.

The Municipality of Polis Chrysochous, adopting the view that culture should always hold a special place in human life, aims to establish a timeless programme of various and qualitatively upgraded cultural activities that forge and shape awareness of the values of our cultural heritage.

The younger generations have the opportunity to connect with their roots, learning about our people’s customs, enjoying our traditional music, songs, and dances, local products, and traditional dishes, among many other things. At the same time, cultural events add to the tourism product of the municipality, offering tourists the experience of enjoying samples of Cypriot culture and tradition.

From our rich past, we must celebrate the vibrant present of Polis Chrysochous – a modern municipality that preserves and promotes its cultural and historical heritage unaltered.

In conclusion, with its diverse and high-quality events throughout the year, the Municipality of Polis Chrysochous rightfully secures its place on the cultural map of Cyprus, setting a new standard for cultural activities in the region.