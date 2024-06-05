Eurobank S.A. on Tuesday, June 4, announced the acquisition of 31,959 shares of Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd from investment funds managed by Senvest Management LLC.

According to the announcement, the shares were purchased at a price of €2.56 per share, totalling approximately €81,800.

In a separate statement, Eurobank, a subsidiary of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A., noted that following this acquisition, it now directly holds 228,285,620 shares, representing 55.30 per cent of the total issued share capital and voting rights of Hellenic Bank.

The day prior, on June 3, Eurobank had announced that, following the receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals, it acquired a 26.1 per cent stake (107,694,301 shares) in Hellenic Bank for approximately €275.7 million, also at a price of €2.56 per share.

This transaction increased Eurobank’s direct holding to 228,253,661 shares, equating to 55.3 per cent of the total issued share capital of Hellenic Bank.