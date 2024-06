Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect for a case of fire set to a cultivation through negligent and reckless actions.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man, was arrested on a warrant and taken into custody.

The case concerns a fire on Tuesday which broke out in the village of Apsios in the Limassol district which burned approximately three hectares of wild vegetation, trees and bushes.

Limassol CID is furthering the investigation.