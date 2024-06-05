The culture of impunity cultivated over the years has led to total contempt to the rule of law and the long-term interest of the public

By Alexandra Attalides

The illegal construction of a church in the Natura 2000 Network in Cape Greco, despite the reaction of relevant government departments, shows that the violation of the environmental legislation is deeply rooted in corruption.

What is worrying, according to the president of Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber (Εtek) Constantinos Constantis, speaking during the examination of this issue by the House environment committee, is that neither the monastery of Osiou Avakoum nor a number of other projects such as Neapolis Limassol and the developments in Sylikos or Trimiklini have the appropriate permits.

This contempt of the law is taking place while, once again, the Republic of Cyprus is referred to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). Unfortunately, in March 2024, after a series of failed recommendations and warnings from the European Commission to the Republic on its non-compliance with the European acquis and in particular the European Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the commission proceeded to the latest and most serious measure against Cyprus, the referral to the CJEU.

Cyprus has designated 37 sites as special areas of conservation under this directive but continuously breaches the EU law by not adopting the necessary conservation measures for 28 of them. Additionally, the conservation objectives submitted for five designated sites are not sufficient. The Habitats Directive is the most important piece of European legislation for the protection of biodiversity. It provides for objectives and measures for the conservation or restoration of these habitats. The importance of sites of high ecological value is confirmed by the fact that the protection and restoration of biodiversity is one of the objectives of the European Green Deal, as set out in the 2030 Biodiversity Strategy.

The power for the implementation of the provisions of the EU law lies with the government, but nevertheless the House of Representatives can and must exercise control.

In my capacity as a Member of Parliament, in the context of parliamentary scrutiny, I have frequently raised my concern about the violation of environmental legislation or the inadequacy of the various government departments to enforce the law. In this regard I used the channel of Questions to Ministers or raising an issue for debate by the relevant House committee.

Unfortunately, we are witnesses to an alarming and sometimes provocative leniency by the relevant government departments against those violating the environmental legislation. One cannot easily forget the scandal of the obvious violations in implementing the Sustainable Development Plan of the Akamas National Forest Park. Furthermore, the negative environmental impact of the diversion of water from Kourris river to a development without the necessary permits questions not only the efficiency but the will of the environment department to enforce the legislation.

The Osiou Avakoum monastery was build without the required permits

What is in question is the ability to fight any future big fire in the region as the nearest water reserve of Saittas was left without water. Moreover, the long delay or lack of political will to ratify the Seventh Protocol of the Barcelona Convention for Integrated Coastal Zone Management (ICZM) by the Republic of Cyprus, raised by my parliamentary questions, must be included in a long list of government shortcomings in implementing the law. Unfortunately, this lack of will to ratify the protocol means that the necessary measures to protect coastal areas from development are not implemented. The question is why the government and the relevant ministry are acting against the long-term interests of the people.

In recent years we have seen departments with a history in conservation of the environment, relaxing their rigour and acting as passive bystanders when the environment is harmed. How can we explain the leasing of state forest land to private entities for commercial projects? One example is the creation of an adventure park in a Natura 2000 area, in the Troodos National Forest Park. Whether the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), the Special Ecological Assessment and public consultation with the interested parties have been carried out, and the criteria by which the Forestry Department leased state forest land to individuals for commercial purposes remains unanswered by the environment department. Then there is the pending legislation for glamping that would further endanger areas of unique beauty that will be sacrificed in the name of economic development.

The state, and in this case the executive branch, have a lot to answer about the violation of the environmental legislation. Unfortunately, the culture of impunity cultivated over the years has led to total contempt to the rule of law and the long-term interest of the people of Cyprus. But given the climate emergency and the vulnerability of Cyprus it is time put an end to it.

We cannot continue to ignore the public interest of present and future generations by allowing the few, the elite and their political allies to destroy the environment of our country. Every policy and every law should be reexamined to serve the public and not individual interests and to avoid any conflict with the Acquis Communautaire.

Cyprus is once more referred to the CJEU! It’s about time that the public stops paying the fines of inadequacy and corruption. Enough is enough. The time has come for a law that would hold responsible any politician or public servant for economic and environmental costs incurred under their jurisdiction.

Alexandra Attalides is a Member of the Parliament and co-president of Volt Cyprus