Audiences in Nicosia and Limassol will get to enjoy classical music sounds this week as the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra presents its Starlight 4 – Great Performers concerts. On Thursday musicians will take the stage of Skali Aglantzias before travelling to Limassol to perform at Curium ancient amphitheatre on Friday night.

This time, the orchestra will not be performing alone as internationally-celebrated pianist Anna Fedorova will join the musicians. Fedorova is a performer whose inspirational playing evokes a profound emotional connection with her listeners. Praised for her “beautiful sound and natural freedom in making music with total technical security”, Fedorova will interpret Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1, one of the most captivating in the pianistic oeuvre, masterfully blending sweeping virtuosity and exquisite lyricism.

The evening will be further brightened by Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8, a masterpiece of rich orchestration and folk-inspired themes, evoking a sense of pastoral beauty and joyous exuberance. Coming into life under the firm baton of conductor Charles Olivieri-Munroe, these timeless orchestral treasures, are bound to captivate the audience.

Starlight 4 – Great Performers

Concert by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, featuring pianist Anna Fedorova. June 6. Skali Aglantzias, Nicosia. June 7. Kourion Ancient Amphitheatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. Tel: 22-463144, www.cyso.org.cy