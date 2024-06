The Famagusta district court on Wednesday sentenced a 43-year-old man to two years in prison after he was found guilty of assisting the illegal entry of third-country nationals into the Republic.

The offences were committed during the transportation of irregular migrants by sea to the Famagusta area on March 31.

The 43-year-old, who, according to the police was the navigator of the boat, was found guilty of facilitating the illegal entry of third-country nationals into the Republic.