The Central Bank of Cyprus released a report this week indicating a decline in deposit rates for April, while loan interest rates fluctuated across categories during the same period of time.

Specifically, the interest rate for household deposits with a maturity of up to one year fell to 2.16 per cent, compared to 2.24 per cent in the previous month.

Similarly, the interest rate for deposits from non-financial corporations decreased to 1.82 per cent, down from 2.24 per cent the previous month.

Regarding loan interest rates, the rate for consumer loans increased to 6.43 per cent, compared to 6.19 per cent in the previous month.

The interest rate for housing loans saw a slight decrease to 4.70 per cent, compared to 4.75 per cent the previous month.

For loans to non-financial corporations up to €1 million, the interest rate rose to 5.58 per cent, from 5.52 per cent the previous month.

Conversely, the interest rate for loans to non-financial corporations over €1 million decreased to 5.80 per cent, compared to 5.88 per cent the previous month.