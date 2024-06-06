A 44-year-old man was arrested after a tip-off that he was stealing from beachgoers in Larnaca.

Policemen were sent to the seen and caught him looking into bags.

The suspect was initially arrested for attempted theft and later for illegal possession of property – two cellphones and a pair of sunglasses – for the possession of which he was not able to give a satisfactory explanation.

Police “once again calls on the public to be careful when going to the beach”, to “avoid taking valuables” with them and “never leave their belongings unattended”.