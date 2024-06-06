Is it really summer without live music nights? This month, there will be plenty to enjoy all around the country. Coming up this week at Sarah’s Jazz Club in Nicosia is a soulful night by Cypriot singer-songwriter Alexis Sunder and his Sundercats.

On Friday night, Sunder will bring his blue-eyed soul, jazz, funk, disco and pop sounds to the venue, joined by his steady collaborators Andreas Epaminonda on guitar, Pavlos Daniel Loukaides on piano, Andreas Papageorgiou on bass and Fragkiskos Petrides on drums.

Songs of Café Aman are coming to the Municipal Limassol Gardens on June 12 with Yiannis Dionysiou and the Aman Rembetiko ensemble performing Café Aman music. The musicians will take audiences on a journey exploring the magical sounds of rembetiko melodies the pre-war Greek cafés of the major urban centres of Asia Minor, mainly Constantinople and Smyrna, where singers and musicians improvised in a free rhythm.

In these Café Aman, the intense musical tradition of the Asia Minor Greeks was born, which, after 1922, was transferred to the other side of the Aegean, mainly to the port of Piraeus, sparking the rembetiko music movement that is passionately sung by young Greeks and Cypriots even today.

A few days later, the Technopolis 20 Classics concert series will present the Alpine Brass Quintet at Paphos Ancient Odeon. Their concert on June 16 will present five virtuoso musicians performing a diverse programme spanning from vibrant South American rhythms to Baroque brilliance and Renaissance charm.

Later in the month, more performances will follow celebrating World Music Day, young talent with 250 children on stage and local bands playing at local bars. Stay tuned for a music-filled summer!

Alexis Sunder and his Sundercats

Soul, jazz, funk, disco and more. June 7. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €12. Tel: 95-147711

Songs of Café Aman

With Yiannis Dionysiou and Aman Rebetiko. June 15. Municipal Limassol Gardens, Limassol. 9pm. €15. www.ticketmaster.cy

Alpine Brass Quintet

Technopolis 20 Classics concert. June 16. Paphos Ancient Odeon, Paphos. 8pm. €20. Tel: 7000-2420. www.soldoutticketbox.com