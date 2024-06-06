Veterans and world leaders meet in Normandy on Thursday to mark the 80th anniversary of the June 6, 1944 D-Day landings, when more than 150,000 Allied soldiers arrived in France by sea and air to drive out the forces of Nazi Germany.

With war raging in Ukraine, on Europe’s borders, this year’s commemoration of this major turning point in World War Two will carry special resonance.

The anniversary also takes place in a year of many elections, including for the European Parliament this week and in the U.S. in November, and leaders are set to draw parallels with World War Two and warn of the dangers of isolationism and the far-right.

Democracy is literally on the ballot this year,” U.S. President Joe Biden said before travelling to France, saying sacrifices from D-Day must not be given up.

With the numbers of veterans, many aged 100 or more, fast dwindling, this is likely to be the last major ceremony in Normandy honouring them in their presence.

What you need to know about the D-Day 80th anniversary ceremonies WHY DO THE CEREMONIES MATTER? With war raging on Europe’s borders, in Ukraine, this anniversary’s D-Day events carry special resonance.

The number of British, American, Canadian and French veterans still alive is dwindling fast. This is one of the last major ceremonies on Normandy’s beaches to honour a significant number of survivors. WHO WILL BE THERE? Around 4,500 guests are expected, including about 200 veterans, mostly from the U.S., Britain, Canada and France. Among them will be 101-year old U.S. Army veteran Jake Larson.

U.S. President Joe Biden will be there while on a state visit to France.

Russia will not be represented. President Vladimir Putin was never on the guest list due to the invasion of Ukraine. But France had initially invited Russia’s ambassador in recognition of his country’s massive sacrifices during World War Two, before rescinding the invitation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will take part “in view of the historical resonance of the landing with the just fight that the Ukrainian nation is leading today,” a French presidency source said. As for Russia, “the conditions for its participation are not met, considering the war of aggression it launched in 2022,” the source added.

Britain’s King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William will be among the guests, along with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canada’s Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Charles will take part in the morning British ceremony but will miss the international Omaha Beach ceremony on the advice of medical staff as he continues to recover from cancer. WHAT WILL THEY DO? Ceremonies will kick off at around 0830 GMT at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer. Canada will hold its own ceremony at 0900 GMT, attended by Prince William. At around 1000 GMT, Biden will lead a U.S. ceremony in the presence of D-Day veterans. And at 1300 GMT, Macron will preside over an international ceremony at Omaha Beach, where U.S. forces suffered their greatest casualties in the assault against heavily fortified German defences. At around 1600 GMT, world leaders are expected to gather in Caen for diplomatic talks. On June 7, Biden will deliver remarks at Pointe du Hoc, Normandy, about the importance of defending freedom and democracy.

Some 200 veterans, most of them American or British, are set to take part in ceremonies throughout the day on windswept beaches that still bear the scars of the fighting that erupted on D-Day, history’s largest amphibious invasion, in which thousands of Allied soldiers died.

Among those who will take part is 101-year old Bob Gibson, who was in the second wave of soldiers to land on Normandy’s Utah beach.

“It’s like it happened yesterday. You wouldn’t believe what I have seen. Terrible. Some of the young fellows never reached the major beach … sometimes it wakes you up at night,” he told Reuters.

Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Britain’s King Charles, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and many others will take part in the day of tributes, set to start at around 0830 GMT with a British ceremony in Ver-sur-Mer.

But Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, touching off Europe’s biggest armed conflict since World War Two, was not invited.

“Ukraine needs the support from the Europeans and the Allies like France and the other European states needed it to defeat Nazism,” a European diplomat said, stressing it was important Zelenskiy will be there.

“From all those that are present in Normandy today, only Zelenskiy and the few veterans still alive know what war really is,” the diplomat added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the 70th-anniversary events in Normandy.

Along with the leaders of France, Germany and Ukraine he set up the now defunct ‘Normandy format, ‘a contact group aimed at resolving the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which then focused on the Donbas and Crimea regions.

Ten years later, the four no longer hold high-level diplomatic conferences together.

With war also raging in the Middle East and elsewhere, some of the visitors wished for peace, as they paid their tribute to fallen soldiers at the U.S. cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer.

“It’s very moving to see that so many young men are buried here,” said 66-year old Brigitte Perdrix, from the nearby city of Trouville. “A tribute to them would be for the atrocities and wars ongoing now to stop. It would be like a rose placed on each grave.”