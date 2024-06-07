Get your hands dirty and clear your mind. An upcoming series of creative workshops in Nicosia speaks to body, soul and art. As part of the art installation-exhibition WE MET- Love, Death and Meta with works by artist Michalis Charalambous currently on at the Cyprus Museum, the Department of Antiquities of the Deputy Ministry of Culture organises three psychoeducational sculpture workshops in June.

As the exhibition explores three fundamental existential conditions that have been a focal point of human creativity, the workshops aim to provide participants with a multisensory experience that bridges the physical and digital realms. Through an exploration of concepts and symbols in artistic expression, from antiquity to the present day, participants are encouraged to explore their emotions and express them creatively using clay, metal, plastic and 3D scanning.

The workshops will be held on Saturdays June 8, 15 and 29 in Greek, led by Elpida Frangkeskidou, founder of the Kuns Studio sculpture workshop and art psychotherapist Eleni Petridou Bouriti. They will run for two hours, from 10.30am. What’s more, the workshops also cater to special groups, such as people with disabilities and these sessions will be held at 2.30pm. All with free entry!

Psychoeducational Sculpture Workshops

Participatory workshops with Elpida Frangkeskidou, founder of the Kuns Studio sculpture workshop and art psychotherapist Eleni Petridou Bouriti. Part of the art installation-exhibition WE MET- Love, Death and Meta. June 8, 15 and 29. The Cyprus Museum, Nicosia. 10.30am-12.30pm (for the public). 2.30pm-4.30pm (for special groups). In Greek. Free. Registrations necessary. Tel: 99-933436