In order to better meet the needs of the public, the state health service (Okypy) on Friday announced the introduction of afternoon sessions for occupational therapists at the Neurodevelopmental Disorders Centre (NDD) and the Centre for Prevention and Psychosocial Intervention (KEPSYPA).

Starting June 19, these services will be available every Wednesday from 10am to 5.30pm.

“This decision is aimed at improving access to critical therapeutic services for children and families,” Okypy said in a statement.

The NDD provides multi-level care for young children up to seven years old with neurodevelopmental disorders, particularly autism. It also offers support and guidance for their families.

A specialised team operates within the NDD. It is comprised of a child psychiatrist, a clinical psychologist, an occupational therapist, a speech therapist and a mental health nurse, all working collaboratively to deliver comprehensive evaluations and treatments.

“The NDD also plays a role in raising public awareness and providing psychoeducation about neurodevelopmental disorders, through social media and other platforms,” the statement continued.

On the other hand, KEPSYPA serves children and teenagers up to 17 years old, offering diagnostic, therapeutic, and rehabilitative services.

“The centre addresses a wide range of psychological and psychosocial difficulties, from mild to severe. It also considers the family and school environments in its interventions,” Okypy explained.

The centre focuses on prevention, diagnosis, treatment, education, and research, staffed by a multidisciplinary team that includes child psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, an occupational therapist, and mental health nurses.

To schedule appointments at either centre, Okypy advised the public to call 22284730 or 22847000.