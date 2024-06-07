With the orange heatwave warning in effect from 11am till 5pm, people in Cyprus are bracing themselves for another scorcher.

Temperatures are expected to peak at 44C inland and 32C in the highest mountainous areas.

Meteorological Department officers told the Cyprus Mail on Thursday that temperatures would be going down next week, and people could expect “isolated showers and storms” over the weekend.

Meteorological Department senior officer Michalis Mouskos told the Cyprus Mail El Niño was to blame for the increasing temperatures over the past few years, and that it would be preplaced by cooler La Niña in the Pacific, promising worldwide relief over the next few months.

The risk of fires is red and health warnings have been issued for workers, schools and the broader public.

In schools, exposure to the sun and physical activity must be avoided until the heatwave subsides.

Workers are also encouraged to refrain from working outside, with bans in force during the peak hours of the day.

The forestry department has also issued warnings and calls for extreme caution and reminds that there are hefty fines and prison sentences for those who light a fire.

If anyone becomes aware of smoke or fire, they should call 1407 or 112.