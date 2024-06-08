Israeli forces rescued four hostages alive from two separate locations in the central Gaza area of al-Nuseirat on Saturday, the military said.

The four hostages, three males and one female whowere kidnapped by Hamas-led militants from the Nova music festival in southern Israel on Oct. 7 last year, were taken to hospital for medical checks, the military said,and were in good health.

They were identified as Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40.

Israeli News 12 broadcast footage of Argamani reunited with her father, smiling and embracing him. Video of Argamani’s kidnapping had circulated soon after she was dragged into Gaza by gunmen on Oct. 7.