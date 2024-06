A total of three people are being treated for heat-related afflictions at the Nicosia general hospital on Saturday, with high temperatures persisting.

The three, a 73-year-old man and two women aged 89 years old and 85 years old, were all admitted to hospital on Friday.

State health services (Okypy) said they “recommend caution” amid the high temperatures, “especially for elderly people and people who belong to vulnerable groups”.