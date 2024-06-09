An exit poll by Alpha showed Charalambos Prountzos as the popular candidate for Nicosia mayor, where he gathered up to 56 per cent of supporters.

This left his main rival Nicos Tornaritis lagging behind with 42 per cent.

Prountzos is supported by Akel, Edek and Volt, while Tornaritis has the backing of Disy, Diko, Depa and the Animal Party.

In Limassol, incumbent mayor Nicos Nicolaides had a slight edge with 51 per cent, followed closely by Yiannis Armeftis with 49 per cent.

Nicolaides is supported by Disy and Depa, while Armeftis has the support of Akel, Diko, Edek and Volt.

In Larnaca, incumbent Andreas Vyras appears to hold the lead with 64 per cent.

Paphos mayor Phedonos Phedonos easily held the lead at 69 per cent, with his rival Evros Loizides with 31 per cent.