Parallel events to ongoing exhibition will continue through the beginning of summer says ELENI PHILIPPOU

After a fascinating opening event which gathered artists, art lovers and the wider public at the Lefkara gallery, the PURITY exhibition continues with a series of parallel events in English. Panel discussions will explore the different facets of the exhibition theme, talks with artists will offer a glimpse into their work and the creative process of the participating artists, overnight performances will bring the theme to life while a workshop will dive into storytelling in art.

An Open Discussion with invited speakers unpacking the correlation between sex and purity already took place as part of the exhibition’s parallel events as well as an Artists Talk and soon an interactive workshop will take place.

On June 15, Lefki Savvidou, a participating artist in the exhibition, will host the Storytelling in Art workshop. Held in the afternoon and in English, the workshop will be an interactive and intimate look inside the vision and technique of the Cypriot visual and text-based artist. In a three-hour session, participants will interact with objects and aspects of their lives in a similar manner that Lefki does when approaching her work. Participation in the workshop is €25 and registration can be done at www.tas.xyz

Later in the month, a unique performance event titled Surrender will take place at the gallery. On June 21, the longest day of the year, artist Umay Yilmaz Kutai will spend the night at the gallery and the public can join her. The event begins at 9pm with the artist setting up to sleep at t.a.s.© gallery. Visitors can join the artist and bring their pillows and duvets to sleep by her side on the carpet or watch the performance piece happening.

The second and final artist talk of the exhibition series, held on July 6, will gather eight of the participating artists in conversation with Elena Ioannidou of The Edit Gallery. The founder and director of the Limassol gallery will engage in conversation with artists about their work, the theme of Purity and their personal processes

For the exhibition’s closing event on July 13, curator Sofiia-Zlata Shestakovskaya invites the public to join her in a soundwalk around Lefkara village. The two-hour afternoon event is open to all and aims to be an immersive experience that will rely purely on the ability to listen and hear. A soundwalk is a walk with a focus on listening to the environment. The term was first used by members of the World Soundscape Project in Vancouver in the 1970s. This summer, it will reach Lefkara village to close off the exhibition’s three-month journey.

Parallel Events of Purity Exhibition

Storytelling in Art workshop with artist Lefki Savvidou. June 15. 6pm-9pm. Surrender overnight performance by Umay Yilmaz Kutai. June 21. 9pm-9am. Artist talk. July 6. Soundwalk with the curator. July 13. t.a.s.© gallery, Lefkara. www.tas.xyz. Tel: 96-786777, 99-241076