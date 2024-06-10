The stunning Olive Grove venue in Delikipos is a hidden oasis. Every summer it comes to life with music recitals and concertos organised by the Pharos Arts Foundation. This season will be no different and a performance is coming up shortly. On June 15, pianist and composer Tigran Hamasyan, well-known worldwide for his groundbreaking fusion of jazz improvisation, rich folk elements from the music of his native Armenia, classical music and progressive rock, is performing a special concert in Cyprus.

Amid a successful career around Europe and the globe, performing in prestigious venues and festivals, Hamasyan will travel to the island to present a programme inspired by his latest album The Call Within – a journey into the artist’s dreamlike inner world. A kaleidoscopic tapestry of sound that ventures beyond jazz, The Call Within drawing inspiration from Hamasyan’s interest in maps from different eras, along with poetry, Christian and pre-Christian Armenian folk stories and legends, astrology, geometry, ancient design, rock carvings and cinematography blurring lines between historic reality and the imaginary world.

For his upcoming concert at the Olive Grove, he will be joined by Marc Karapetian on the electric bass and Arman Mnatsakanyan on drums to complete the musical sounds of the programme. Across the world, Hamasyan’s followers range from adventurous jazz aficionados to progressive hardcore metal listeners and now, he is ready to expand his horizons and perform in front of Cyprus audiences.

Tigran Hamasyan Trio

Concert by Armenian pianist and composer Tigran Hamasyan. Accompanied by Marc Karapetian and Arman Mnatsakanyan. June 15. The Olive Grove, Delikipos. 8pm. €30. www.pharosartsfoundation.org. Tel: 22-663871