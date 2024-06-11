Cyprus, are you ready for some French jazz? This June, the wonderful French Jazz and Swing Quintet Divarco will make their Cyprus debut with two performances in Limassol and Nicosia that promise to serenade the night away.

Based in Greece, the quintet is known for its exquisite renditions of quintessential 30s and 40s swinging jazz favourites. Divarco’s two concerts on the island are not to be missed and are perfect for kicking off the summer agenda with a touch of fun and grace.

Divarco will first perform at the Summer Jazz Project at LOEL Winery in Limassol on Friday alongside a line-up of bands and music ensembles, before heading to Sarah’s Jazz Club in Nicosia on Saturday for a solo show.The quintet features five talented musicians – Stergios Loustas and Christos Kosides on violin, Kostas Katsinaris on acoustic guitar, Vasilis Gkagkavouzis on double bass and Marina Donikian on vocals.

Performing string, acoustic versions of Swing Jazz, Divarco’s repertoire includes tunes from the 1930s and 40s, the era when the genre reached high popularity in Europe and America. Divarco’s arrangements take listeners back to Paris in the 1930s, and also include arrangements of compositions from the wider jazz music realm.

French Jazz

Divarco quintet from Greece performs live. June 14. LOEL Winery, Limassol (8.30pm). June 15. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia (9pm). www.jazzprojectlimassol.com, www.soldoutticketbox.com . Tel: 99-300430 (Limassol), 95-147711 (Nicosia)