BirdLife Cyprus and the AG Leventis Gallery present the opening of the LIFE with Vultures exhibition next week, a poignant showcase of the efforts to save the Griffon Vulture from extinction in Cyprus through a photo exhibition and a documentary screening. The exhibition will be inaugurated on June at the AG Leventis Gallery and will run until July 7.

The event marks the culmination of the LIFE with Vultures project, a five-year collaborative endeavour co-funded by the EU aimed at safeguarding the Griffon Vulture population in Cyprus. Through targeted actions addressing key threats such as poisoning, collisions and electrocution, along with initiatives to ensure safe food sources and bolster the local population through restocking with birds from Spain, the project stands as a significant milestone in the efforts to save the island’s most iconic bird species from extinction.

The photography exhibition features stunning photographs by award-winning photographer Silvio A Rusmigo that capture the magnificence of the Griffon Vulture, its habitat, feeding habits, relationship with humans, and the conservation efforts to save it from extinction.

Τhe 30-minute documentary delves into the heart of the LIFE with Vultures project, showcasing the challenges, triumphs, and the dedicated individuals who have made this conservation journey possible. The documentary includes interviews and field footage, bringing to life the critical work of preserving this iconic species.

LIFE with Vultures

Photography exhibition and documentary screening. By BirdLife Cyprus and the A. G. Leventis Gallery. June 20-July 7. A. G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7pm. Tel: 22-455072