By Anna Klindukhova

Items that can be recycled in Cyprus include PMD, which includes plastic, metal and drink cartons, paper and cardboard, glass, textiles, shoes, bags, electronics, garden waste, e-cigarettes, medical waste, toys, bulky waste, batteries, accumulators, light bulbs and more.

First and foremost, make sure you properly dispose of hazardous waste, such as batteries, accumulators, thermometers, electronics and expired medications. These should be separated from general waste and taken to special collection points. Never mix them with regular trash!

Before disposal of any recyclable, remove any non-recyclable substances, such as food remnants and liquids. Contaminated paper or heavily soiled plastic items cannot be recycled either.

Compress materials like cardboard boxes and aluminum cans to save space and facilitate their transportation to the recycling point.

Also, separate materials by type. This means sorting them into categories such as paper, plastic, metal, glass and so on.

Finally, make sure you sort waste into the correct bags and containers! Recycling bins and bags are specially marked with different colours and labels to distinguish them from regular waste.

How to dispose of PMD

Accepted : All packaging plastic, drink and detergent bottles, Tetra Pak packaging and its analogs, metal packaging, such as iron, aluminum cans

: All packaging plastic, drink and detergent bottles, Tetra Pak packaging and its analogs, metal packaging, such as iron, aluminum cans Not accepted: Unspecified plastic types, foil packaging, disposable plates/cups/cutlery, foam, food foil, food wrapping, vacuum packaging.

Rinse materials and remove food residues before disposal. Dispose of PMD in special blue Green Dot containers or through the home collection system.

How to dispose of paper and cardboard

Accepted : Cardboard boxes and paper packaging, newspapers, magazines, office paper, promotional flyers

: Cardboard boxes and paper packaging, newspapers, magazines, office paper, promotional flyers Not accepted: Disposable paper cups/plates, takeaway food containers, wrapping paper, napkins, toilet paper, paper towels, Tetra Pak, receipts, and cigarette packs. These objects consist of mixed materials such as plastic coatings, metal layers, or inks, making them incompatible with paper recycling processes.

Check paper for heavy contamination before disposal. Such paper is not suitable for recycling. Dispose of paper and cardboard in brown Green Dot containers labelled PAPER or through the home collection system. To find the collection schedule in your area, use the RecyclingCy app.

How to dispose of glass

Any glass can be recycled an infinite number of times without losing quality.

Accepted : Glass bottles and jars (without lids), glassware, flasks/vials

: Glass bottles and jars (without lids), glassware, flasks/vials Not accepted: Sheet glass, porcelain/ceramic dishes and cups, mirrors, light bulbs. Mirrors and ceramics are not recycled because they have structural differences from ordinary glass. They may contain metal coatings, paints, adhesives, or other elements that make them incompatible with glass recycling processes.

Look for green bell-shaped bins labeled GLASS for glass disposal. Find the nearest one on the map in the RecyclingCy app.

How to dispose of textiles

Good condition clothing and shoes can be donated to charity through PASYKAF Collection Points. Find the nearest point through Google Maps.

In purple ANAKYKLOS TEXTILES LTD containers, you can dispose of clothing, shoes, bags, curtains, sheets, and other items. Materials that cannot be reused will be sent for recycling.

How to dispose of batteries

Use special battery disposal containers, which may be located in supermarkets, electrical stores, shopping centres, schools and bank branches. Use the RecyclingCy app to find the nearest point. Remember, batteries should be disposed of separately from general waste.

How to dispose of other types of waste

E-cigarettes, electronics and cables, garden waste, bulky waste (free up to 50kg), toys and much more can be disposed of at special Green Point locations. These are reception points for various types of waste and recyclable materials that cannot be collected in regular bins.

Anna Klindukhova is a consultant for the non-profit organisation City Friends Club