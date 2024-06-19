Deputy Migration Minister Nicholas Ioannides officially assumed his role on Wednesday at a ceremony held at the presidential palace. During the event, President Nikos Christodoulides highlighted that Ioannides is taking on one of Europe’s biggest challenges.

The handover was conducted by Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou, whose ministry had previously managed all migration and asylum matters.

Speaking at the ceremony, the president stated, “Today marks the inauguration of the deputy ministry of migration and international protection. We hope this will contribute to the more effective management of migration and refugee flows.”

“At the same time, we are implementing another important action from our governance programme, addressing a major issue with complex challenges and specificities.”

He added that the issue of migration and refugees is affecting many countries in Europe, “making it one of the most substantial challenges facing the European Unions today”.

According to the president, this challenge is driven by an unstable geopolitical environment, climate change, political instability in African countries, and other factors, which will continue to be a concern both for Europe and globally.

“From the first day we took office, we have taken a holistic approach, with the key objective of stopping our country from being considered an attractive destination for migrants,” the president said.

He noted that Cyprus has succeeded in reducing migrant numbers and arrivals.

“Our planning has been based on specific actions, as we promised in our election manifesto: reducing flows, fast processing of asylum applications, immediate repatriation of those who are not eligible and improving the infrastructure for the accommodation of civil protection applicants,” Christodoulides said.

He mentioned that the country has faced “suffocating pressure” due to its policies, but they have proven effective, with arrivals down by 50 percent, a 65 percent decrease via the Green Line, and returns increased by 66 percent.

Christodoulides thanked Ioannou for the work he did in preparation for the creation of the deputy ministry and in reducing the numbers.

He said that Ioannides is taking on an important role.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ioannides said: “I take on these important tasks with full awareness of the seriousness of the issues involved in this portfolio. I assure all of you that I will do my utmost to carry out this difficult task. The citizens of the Republic of Cyprus can be assured that I will safeguard the interests of the state, within the framework of legality and with respect for the individual.”