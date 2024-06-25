A 31-year-old resident of Larnaca was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday for an investigated case of illegal possession of burglary tools and stolen goods

According to the police, officers on patrol Larnaca around 3.30am detected a suspicious car parked at a petrol station with a male driver.

In a background check with followed police established he was a 31-year-old resident of Larnaca and uncovered a set of burglary tools as well as items suspected as stolen, for which he was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation.

The 31-year-old was arrested and taken into custody while Larnaca CID is furthering the investigation,