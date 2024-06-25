The findings produced by investigations into the Avakoum monastery scandal will be discussed at a meeting convened for Wednesday by attorney-general George Savvides.

According to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), the meeting will begin at 11.30am with the participation of all police teams investigating the case.

The attorney-general will be briefed on progress so far in investigations, which led to the arrest and eight-day remand of Archimandrite Nektarios.

The police had taken 80 testimonies before the arrest of the monk and was expected to take another 63.

Meanwhile, church investigations are expected to wrap up soon, with a report already being drafted.