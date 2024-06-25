A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital in Paphos after being beaten on Monday night. Police are investigating a case of carrying a knife and causing actual bodily harm.

According to the assistant police chief, Michalis Nikolaou, on Monday night police were alerted to the fact that a 29-year-old asylum seeker had been injured in an altercation, sustaining wounds to his back caused by a sharp object. Officers cordoned off and secured the scene, while the victim was taken to the Paphos hospital A&E department.

Doctors on call determined the man had back wounds which required stitching. After receiving the treatment the man was discharged.

In his written report, the 29-year-old stated that he lived with other compatriots and had become involved in a verbal confrontation which escalated, as a result of which he was attacked and hit with a chair, falling to the ground.

According to the complainant while lying injured on the floor, the perpetrator stabbed him in the back with a sharp object.

Details of the alleged perpetrator’s identity are currently unknown, however, checks are being conducted to establish the alleged attacker’s identity so that an arrest warrant can be issued, Nikolaou said.

The scene remains under guard while the investigation continues.