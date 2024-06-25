The case of a 29-year-old man arrested in Paphos for illegal employment and stay in the Republic will be brought to court on Tuesday.

According to the police, officers from the immigration service on Monday visited a fast food restaurant in the city, acting on a tip off.

Police determined that a member of the restaurant’s cleaning staff had allegedly been residing on the island illegally for almost a year, since August 10, 2023.

The man was arrested for the offences of illegal stay and employment, and was transferred to the Paphos prison. The owner of the fast food restaurant, aged 50, was also taken to the police station to provide a written statement.

The case is expected to be registered before the Paphos district court.