Belgium drew 0-0 with Ukraine on Wednesday to reach the last 16 of Euro 2024 where they will face France, while the Ukrainians bow out following Group E’s final match.

Romania finish as group winners after they drew with Slovakia 1-1 in the other match. All teams finished on four points, but Romania pushed the Belgians into second on goals scored. Slovakia finished above Ukraine on goal difference to advance as one of the four best third-place finishers.

Domenico Tedesco’s Belgium dominated possession in the tight contest, though it was Serhiy Rebrov’s Ukraine who had more attempts on goal in the first half.

But the two teams cancelled each other out in the second period as Belgium clung on for a place in the knockout stage.