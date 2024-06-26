It still remains unclear why Health Minister Michalis Damianos felt unwell on Tuesday, and he will have to wait till the results from two days of tests come through before knowing when he can go home.

Sources close to the minister told the Cyprus Mail that “he is well” and is still in Apollonion hospital, where he was admitted on Tuesday evening.

“We still don’t know [what caused it]. He is well. The minister is waiting to be informed by his doctors,” the sources said.

“There was a series of tests yesterday and today, the results of which will determine the next steps. It is nothing serious. He felt unwell.”