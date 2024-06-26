Kyriaki Michailidou, a distinguished scientist and the lead of the Biostatistics Unit at the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics, has carved a remarkable niche for herself in the realm of genetic epidemiology of breast cancer. Her fascination with this field, which sits at the intersection of genetics, statistics and public health, stems from the significant challenge and opportunity it presents. Breast cancer, one of the most prevalent cancers globally, offers a unique avenue for impactful research. By understanding its genetic predisposition, Michailidou believes we can unlock new frontiers in prevention and treatment strategies, potentially saving countless lives.

Reflecting on her journey, Michailidou acknowledges the key role mentors have played in her career. “Mentorship is extremely important in career advancement,” she said. “A good mentor can help you grow, while a bad mentor can hinder your aspirations and career.”

She finds inspiration in Isaac Newton’s famous quote, “If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants,” emphasising the importance of building on the knowledge and wisdom of pioneers.

“Standing on the shoulders of giants has helped me reach where I am today and will, I hope, continue to lead me forward in the future. I have been fortunate to work with leaders in the field of genetic epidemiology of breast cancer who constantly inspire my work”, she said.

Her collaboration with such leaders has been instrumental in her professional growth, continuously inspiring her work.

Michailidou’s background in statistics was crucial in leading her to this field. From an early stage in her education, she was captivated by the power of statistical methods to uncover patterns and insights from complex data. This natural extension to genetic epidemiology allowed her to apply her statistical acumen to understand the distribution and determinants of health and disease in populations.

Her involvement with international consortia like the Breast Cancer Association Consortium (BCAC) has significantly impacted her research. Access to large datasets from diverse populations worldwide has enabled more robust statistical analyses and the identification of genetic variants associated with breast cancer risk that might not be detectable in smaller studies.

Michailidou highlighted the benefits of such collaborations, stating, “Collaborating with researchers from various institutions has facilitated the sharing of expertise and resources.” This global network of scientists has allowed her to exchange ideas and develop multidisciplinary approaches to complex research questions.

Through BCAC, Michailidou has participated in large-scale genome-wide association studies (GWAS), leading to the discovery of numerous genetic variants associated with breast cancer risk. These discoveries have expanded our understanding of the genetic architecture of breast cancer and identified new targets for potential therapeutic interventions.

She highlighted the importance of collaboration, noting, “Involvement in BCAC and other international consortia has provided invaluable networking opportunities.” Engaging with a global community of researchers has fostered professional relationships, new collaborations and mentorship opportunities, enhancing breast cancer research.

Among her most significant findings is research published in the prestigious journal Nature, where her team discovered several genetic variants that significantly influence the risk of developing breast cancer.

Analysing data from hundreds of thousands of women, they employed complex statistical and machine-learning algorithms to pinpoint critical genetic factors. This large-scale study provided new insights into the genetic architecture of breast cancer and underscored the importance of specific genetic variants in determining individual risk.

In the era of personalised medicine, Michailidou’s research aims to contribute to tailored strategies for enhancing screening and prevention efforts. “We understand that ‘one size does not fit all’,” she said. “By understanding an individual’s genetic risk, we can develop tailored strategies to enhance screening and prevention efforts.” Her work is pivotal in improving outcomes for individuals based on their unique genetic profiles.

Looking to the future, Michailidou envisions promising directions for genetic epidemiology and biostatistics in the fight against breast cancer.

She emphasised the importance of personalised prevention and treatment, studying diverse populations, leveraging AI and machine learning, integrating novel sequencing technologies and improving early detection methods.

As a woman in the field of genetic epidemiology and biostatistics, Michailidou has faced challenges, particularly in balancing professional responsibilities with family and personal commitments.

She highlighted the difficulty of balancing work and personal life, which can lead to stress and guilt. However, she has persevered by leveraging her skills, seeking support from mentors and allies and advocating for gender equity and inclusivity in the workplace. “I am incredibly lucky to have a very supportive family that is always there to help,” she said.

The representation of women in tech has evolved over the years, with greater awareness of gender disparities and increased advocacy efforts. Michailidou noted the growth of supportive communities and networks for women in academia and tech, providing opportunities for mentorship, networking and skill development. These communities offer a platform for women to share experiences, exchange knowledge and support one another in navigating challenges.

Mentorship has been a cornerstone of Michailidou’s career. “Through mentorship, I have been able to expand my network, build relationships with influential leaders and professionals in my field and access opportunities for professional growth and development,” she shared.

Having supportive mentors has boosted her self-confidence and encouraged her to aim higher and achieve her goals in tech and science. “Mentorship has equipped me with strategies for overcoming obstacles, advocating for myself and challenging stereotypes and biases in the workplace,” she added.

For women in tech and science, mentorship is crucial. It provides invaluable support, guidance and opportunities for growth and empowerment.

Michailidou emphasised the importance of seeking guidance from diverse mentors and actively engaging in discussions and activities that foster learning and growth. “Women benefit from having mentors in tech and science for several reasons,” she noted. “Mentorship provides invaluable support, guidance and opportunities for growth and empowerment.” She also highlighted the importance of recognizing the potential impact of poor mentorship and seeking guidance from diverse mentors to avoid negative outcomes.

To find and build effective mentorship relationships, Michailidou advises women to seek out individuals with the skills, knowledge and experience they admire and wish to emulate. She emphasized the importance of reaching out to potential mentors with a clear interest in forming a mentorship relationship, specifying what one hopes to gain and how the mentor can assist. “Taking the initiative to seek guidance and feedback and actively engaging in discussions and activities that foster learning and growth, is crucial,” she said.

As a mentor herself at the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics, she identifies and addresses her students’ individual needs to help them realize their full potential. Additionally, as a board member of the Women in Mathematical Sciences in Cyprus (WMSC) network, she supports women scientists working in mathematics and related sciences in Cyprus.

Michailidou draws inspiration from pioneering women in science and technology, such as Rosalind Franklin and Ada Lovelace.

Rosalind Franklin’s work in X-ray crystallography played a pivotal role in unravelling the structure of DNA. Despite facing discrimination and being marginalised in the male-dominated scientific community of her time, Franklin’s dedication to her research and her commitment to scientific integrity remain admirable. Her contributions laid the foundation for our understanding of the molecular basis of genetics and have had a profound impact on biology and medicine.

Ada Lovelace is often regarded as the world’s first computer programmer for her work on Charles Babbage’s Analytical Engine. Despite living in the 19th century when women’s opportunities in science and technology were severely limited, Lovelace demonstrated exceptional intellect and creativity in her pioneering work. Her insights into the potential of computing laid the groundwork for modern computer science and inspired generations of women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.

“Their dedication to their work and their commitment to scientific integrity remain admirable,” Michailidou said.

Kyriaki Michailidou’s journey in genetic epidemiology and biostatistics is marked by significant contributions to breast cancer research, a strong foundation in statistics and the invaluable role of mentorship. Her work continues to inspire and pave the way for future advancements in personalised medicine and cancer prevention.