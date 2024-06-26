Larnaca bus drivers switched off their engines at 12 noon on Wednesday after a driver was hit by a passenger.

A union representative said a female passenger on the bus called to the female driver to stop. However, the driver did not hear, and the passenger made her way to the front of the bus and hit her.

After the act of violence, the drivers parked the buses.

Cyprus Public Transport in Larnaca said it was not aware of the reason the strike began and has apologised for the inconvenience.