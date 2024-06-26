Turkey’s talented team are in a strong position to put past disappointment behind them and qualify for the Euro 2024 knockouts if they can avoid defeat by the Czech Republic on Wednesday to finish as Group F runners-up.

With the likes of 19-year-old forward Arda Guler and playmaking captain Hakan Calhanoglu, 30, at their disposal, the Turks lie second to Portugal on three points and expect to progress this time in front of passionate support in Germany.

That would banish the awful memories of Euro 2020 where they went home after eight goals conceded in three defeats.

Fixtures, results and standings GROUP F Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic Venue June 18, 19.00 Turkey 3 Georgia 1 Dortmund June 18, 22.00 Portugal 2 Czech Republic 1 Leipzig June 22, 16.00 Georgia 1 Czech Republic 1 Hamburg June 22, 19.00 Turkey 0 Portugal 3 Dortmund June 26, 22.00 Czech Republic v Turkey Hamburg June 26, 22.00 Georgia v Portugal Gelsenkirchen Standings Portugal 6, Turkey 3, Czech Republic 1, Georgia 1

After his stunning goal in the opening 3-1 win over Georgia, Guler was used late off the bench in the 3-0 loss to Portugal as coach Vincenzo Montella worried about keeping him fit.

But fans want to see Guler charging at the Czechs from minute one.

“He is our future and he is a world beater, we are all here to see him play and to see Turkey make history,” said Kerem Buruk, 44, an engineer who lives in Hamburg and had tickets for the match at the Volksparkstadion with all his family.

Almost three million people with Turkish roots live in Germany.

After losing to Portugal and drawing with Georgia, the Czechs could finish second and qualify by beating Turkey. A draw might also secure them one of the four best third-placed spots.

But they will be hampered by the absence of striker Patrik Schick, who scored against Georgia to add to his five goals at the last Euros but then limped off injured.

Czech coach Ivan Hasek had said Schick would receive treatment with hopes of playing but CT Sport reported on Monday that the Bayern Leverkusen forward would be unavailable.

Hasek is also praying his team’s luck may turn after an own goal and stoppage time strike against them in the Portugal game and a first-half goal disallowed against Georgia.

“Maybe we will get lucky in the next game,” he said.

The Czechs will also be roared on by massive support from their fans who have poured over the border for the tournament.

Extra security as Ronaldo’s Portugal face Georgia

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo in Wednesday’s Euro 2024 match against Georgia after selfie-hunting pitch invaders in Portugal’s last game raised security concerns and forced UEFA to introduce stricter measures to protect the players.

Portugal’s 3-0 victory over Turkey was marred by at least six fans invading the pitch desperate to get photos with Ronaldo during and after the game in Dortmund on Saturday.

The result secured Portugal qualification for the last 16 as Group F winners while Georgia need a win to reach the knockout stages.

“Safety and security in the stadium, on the pitch and at team facilities are the ultimate priority for UEFA, DFB (German Football Association) and Euro 2024,” UEFA said in a statement.

“To this end, additional safety measures will be deployed in the stadiums to further meet the requirements of the tournament, and to prevent such incidents. For reasons of security, we cannot comment further on specific measures.

“Any incursion onto the pitch constitutes a breach of the stadium rules and will result in expulsion from the stadium, a ban from all tournament matches and the filing of a formal criminal complaint for trespass.”

Though the invaders seemed to want just a photo, Portugal coach Robert Martinez expressed fears.

“It’s a concern because today we were lucky that the intentions of the fans were good,” he told reporters.

“I think we all love a fan that recognises that big star and the big icons … but you can understand that there is a very, very difficult moment if those intentions are wrong.”

It is still unclear if Ronaldo will play on Wednesday as Martinez suggested he would rotate his squad.

However, the five-times Ballon D’Or winner is never keen on taking breaks, especially in major tournaments, as he is obsessed with breaking and extending his records which include most goals, appearances and assists for his country.

At 39, Ronaldo would become the oldest player to score in a European Championship if he nets at Euro 2024.

The Turkish are second on three points while Czech Republic and Georgia are bottom on one.

Willy Sagnol’s Georgia have a mountain to climb against the Portuguese after a heartbreaking defeat by Turkey and a draw with Czech Republic.

One point was arguably a harsh return for a battling Georgia side who hit the post late against Turkey and missed a good chance to beat the Czechs with the last kick of the game.

They still could finish second and qualify if they beat Portugal and the Czechs overcome Turkey, but would be eliminated if they lose or draw and the Czechs avoid defeat.