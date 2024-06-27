Cyprus’ civil defence has issued advice to the public following a yellow warning for extreme heat.

With temperatures expected to peak at 41°C inland and 33°C in the mountains, the public is advised to avoid heavy work, exercise in the sun, and sunbathing.

In its recommendations, the civil defence suggests wearing light clothing, high-quality sunglasses, and hats; eating meals rich in vegetables and fruit; drinking plenty of water and juice; and staying in well-ventilated or air-conditioned areas.

People are also urged to keep an eye on elderly relatives or neighbors and others who may need care.

On the list of things to avoid are crowded places, alcohol, and sudden changes in temperature.