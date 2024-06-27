Police in Paphos on Wednesday seized eleven computers suspected to have been illegally converted into gaming machines.

Officers from the Paphos CID, as well as members of the intellectual property theft unit and the electronic data lab, participated in the operation during which premises property owned by a 36-year-old female proprietor were searched.

Eleven computers, believed to have been illegally converted into gambling machines, were located and confiscated as evidence.

According to the police, two persons were arrested at the premises on the basis of five pending warrants, who were released after fulfilling their obligations..

A third country national was also located in the premises, who was arrested for the crime of illegal stay in the Republic and taken into custody.

The Paphos CID is furthering the investigation.