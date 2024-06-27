Electricity supply is expected to run smoothly, despite the high demand due to hot weather.

Cyprus’ transmission system spokeswoman Chara Kousiappa said demand on Thursday was estimated to peak at 1,150MW between 2pm and 4pm.

In statements to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Kousiappa noted that photovoltaic systems contributed 500MW during peak demand hours, while aeolic production up to 10MW maximum.

Overall, renewable energy sources would be covering about 48 per cent of the demand at the highest point.

On Wednesday, demand peaked at 1,104MW at 3.45pm.

The highest so far this year was recorded on June 14 at 1,217MW at 4pm, very close to the all-time record of 1,243MW on July 24, 2023.

Kousiappa said the high demand was due to the prolonged heatwave, noting that higher temperatures were forecast for Friday, pushing the demand even further.

Availability at electricity units stood at 1,122MW, which was sufficient to cover demand, as nighttime demand – up to 1,000MW – was covered by conventional production.

“Thus, we have reserves” and “no problems are expected due to the increased demand,” she said.