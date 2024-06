Two cars and a motorcycle seem to have been targeted by arsonists in Nicosia in the early hours on Thursday, according to initial information.

Police reported that the fires broke out at a motorcycle repair shop in Ayios Dometios around 1.30am, resulting in damage to the three parked vehicles.

Firefighters extinguished the flames while the incident bears evidence of an intended crime.

The Nicosia CID is furthering the investigation.