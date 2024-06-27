Wimbledon 2024, set to take place at the iconic All England Club, is a tournament steeped in tennis history. As one of the oldest and most prestigious events, it has always been the pinnacle for players. The upcoming edition promises a thrilling display of skill, surprises, and the chance for competitors to etch their names in tennis lore. The unique grass playing surface, the tradition of strawberries and cream, and the unmistakable atmosphere of the Wimbledon championships all contribute to its unmatched appeal. As fans gear up for the tournament, players eagerly prepare to vie for the coveted champion title.

Top players to watch

Tennis enthusiasts can expect to witness the best players on the circuit, with a special focus on the Wimbledon 2024 men’s and women’s singles champions. Carlos Alcaraz, in the men’s draw, is a young player who has been a captivating sight for tennis fans around the world, with his recent victory at Queen’s and an outstanding performance at the French Open on grass. The veterans and young generation players will engage in a fierce battle for the championship trophy on the women’s side of the field. With their impressive track records, names like Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are expected to reach at least the tournament’s quarterfinals, where they will demonstrate their prowess on the tricky grass courts, earning the audience’s admiration and respect.

Favourites, outsiders and sleepers

Newcomers and veterans will seek to take advantage of Wimbledon’s unique conditions. Some emerging talents who may still be waiting for their moment include Cori Gauff (+800 to win) and Jannik Sinner (a clear favorite alongside Alcaraz at +162), among others according Fanduel.

The grass surface neutralizes the playing ground, making it difficult to predict a tournament outcome. Sportskeeda pointed out that this is also when new champions can emerge due to injuries or the non-selection of other big names.

Top men’s longshot contenders for Wimbledon 2024

Jack Draper (+2000)

How about Jack Draper, who just knocked out the previous Wimbledon champion? At 22, Draper has yet to crack the fourth Round of a major, but this summer, he’s on fire. With a flawless 7-0 record on grass over the past year and victories over higher seeds in his last two tournaments, Draper is riding a wave of momentum. At these odds, he’s a solid pick to become the first British Grand Slam winner since Andy Murray’s 2016 Wimbledon triumph.

Alex De Minaur (+2000)

Alex De Minaur, 25 years old, is a young player from Sydney who has been performing very well. Currently on a high after a wonderful run at Roland Garros, De Minaur needs Wimbledon to be his next great performance. In the past couple of years, he has yet to be very successful in this tournament, but he is currently ranked 7th in the world and has been performing well in the last three significant events in the past ten months with a record of Round of 16 and above. A fast and fit player like De Minaur will be able to defeat his higher-seeded counterparts, and should he make it past the Round of 16, then he has a good chance of going deep in the tournament.