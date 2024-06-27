The Limassol hospital pharmacy staff is on a two-hour work stoppage from 11am till 1pm to protest working understaffed.

An Isotita union representative said the pharmacy has been understaffed for some time, due to unreplaced retirements, one of which was the head of the pharmacy who retired on Wednesday.

The remaining staff is not sufficient to cover all required duties and supply patients with medication in a safe manner.

The trade unionist said assurances had been made that replacements would be sent in time to cover the latest retirement; however, this did not happen.

“The pharmacy will be closing constantly until a solution is found,” the union rep said.

The Limassol hospital pharmacy serves outpatients and the wards.