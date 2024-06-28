Fricassee with white fish

For the fricassee

300 g white fish (cod, sole or pangasius)

2 tablespoon(s) olive oil

1 small leek, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

125 g Portobello mushrooms (or other mushrooms), sliced

2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1 vegetable bouillon cube

1 liter of water

1 medium carrot, grated on a coarse grater

50 g Carolina rice

½ teaspoon salt

6 lettuce leaves, peeled and finely chopped

1 spring onion, finely chopped

2 teaspoon(s) dry oregano or thyme

1 teaspoon(s) pepper

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon(s) cornflour

1 tablespoon(s) raw tahini

For the garnish

2 tablespoon(s) dill or parsley, finely chopped

Extra virgin olive oil

On a cutting board, coarsely chop the fish. Place in a bowl.

Heat a medium saucepan and add the olive oil. Add the leek and sauté for 2 minutes, until smooth.

Then add the garlic and, once it has its aromas, add the mushrooms. Deglaze with apple cider vinegar and cook until half evaporated.

Add the fish, water and vegetable broth.

Once the juice boils, add as much salt as desired, rice, carrot, and stir once, while lowering the heat.

After the rice is cooked (about 10 minutes), add the lettuce, spring onion, oregano and black pepper. Stir slightly.

At the same time, in a bowl add the lemon juice, tahini, cornmeal, and stir until the flour is dissolved. Add the mixture to the pot so that the fricassee thickens.

For the garnish: Serve the soup in a deep dish and sprinkle with dill or parsley and black pepper. Garnish with extra virgin olive oil.

Persian rice with potato and saffron ‘Tahdig’

For the rice

700 ml water

1½ teaspoon salt

300g basmati rice, washed and drained

Additional 40 gr. butter for baking, cut into cubes

For the potatoes

1 teaspoon(s) saffron powder, mixed in 6 tablespoon(s) hot water

50 ml vegetable oil

1 small potato (150g), peeled and cut into very thin slices

½ teaspoon salt

For finishing

pomegranate

2 tablespoon(s) pine nuts or aleppo

2 tablespoon(s) fresh coriander, finely chopped

For the rice

Wash and drain the rice.

In a medium saucepan heat the water with the salt.

After the water boils, add the rice and mix.

Lower the heat and let the rice simmer (without covering the pot) for about 8 minutes (the rice should have some liquid and be al dente).

Remove from heat, cover with a folded clean towel and fry the potatoes.

When the potatoes are fried, stir the rice slightly with a fork.

For the potatoes

Soak the saffron in warm water and let it turn golden.

Cut the potato into very thin slices. Wash the potato slices and dry them on paper towels.

In a 20cm diameter non-stick deep frying pan with a stopper, heat the oil and fry the potatoes until golden on both sides.

After the potatoes are fried, remove excess oil in an ovenproof bowl.

Then place the potato slices next to each other, salt and carefully pour in the water along with the saffron, everywhere, to color the whole surface.

Close the lid and simmer for 2 minutes.

Then uncover the pan and turn off the heat.

Place the rice on top of the potatoes. Lightly squeeze the rice with a spoon, until well layered.

With the back of the spoon, drill 6 holes in the rice, which will allow steam to escape. Place small pieces of butter on the surface of the rice.

Cover the rice with a kitchen towel and a stopper (beware of fire and towel).

Place the pan back on heat and let the rice simmer for 5 to 7 minutes or until it absorbs all the liquids and creates a crust at the bottom (be careful not to burn the rice).

Remove from heat, cover with a folded clean towel and let it absorb all liquids for another 10 minutes.

After the rice is cooked, turn it over on a flat serving platter.

Finally, garnish with pomegranate, fresh coriander and halepiana or pine nuts.

