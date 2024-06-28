Cypriot businessman Dinos Iordanou, who suffered a fatal heart attack on June 16 at the age of 71, is to be buried on Saturday in his home village of Mathiatis, Nicosia.

Mathiatis community president Theodoros Tsatsos announced that the funeral will take place on June 29 at 4.30pm at the Apostolos Varnavas church in the village, followed by the burial in the community cemetery.

With a personal fortune of more than €240 million, Iordanou had been a “great benefactor” of Mathiatis, Tsatsos said.

Iordanou, an independent non-executive member of the board of directors of the Bank of Cyprus and with a long and successful career in the US, had become known to the wider public due to his involvement in the country’s football scene and especially through the investment he had set in motion for the construction of the privately owned Apoel stadium in Kokkinotrimithia.