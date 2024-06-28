President Nikos Christodoulides will meet Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić on Monday.

Burić, who will be on an official visit to the island from June 30 to July 2, is set to discuss issues on the agenda of the EU council and the Cyprus issue, including the ongoing efforts to restart negotiations, as well as the fourth interstate appeal of Cyprus against Turkey, and Turkish violations of the status quo in Famagusta.

The ongoing crisis in the Middle East and Ukraine are also to be discussed.

As part of her visit, Burić will give a lecture to the members of the diplomatic academy and meet House president Annita Demetriou, as well as Nicosia mayor Charalambos Prountzos.

The general secretary of the EU council will depart from Cyprus on Tuesday morning.