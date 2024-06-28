A 19-year-old was arrested at Larnaca airport on Friday as a suspect in yacht burglary, police said.

The burglary is believed to have happened from April to May 2024 in Limassol police said.

Police said that on May 23, the yacht owner filed a complaint that there was a break in and burglary on his yacht docked at the Limassol Marina.

The owner claimed that a drone, a camera, and a laptop were stolen.

During their investigation, police found evidence leading to the 19-year-old, who was arrested at Larnaca airport in his attempt to leave from Cyprus.

Police arrested him, and he was taken to Limassol District Court. There he received a four-day remand.