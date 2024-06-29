Music and more music will sound in Paphos as its renowned cultural centre Technopolis 20 celebrates its 10th anniversary. To mark the occasion, a series of live music evenings will be held throughout July, entertaining those spending their summer nights in Paphos.

To open the programme, the Bebop Project will present a live performance on July 3. Musicians Aris Constantinou (electric guitar), Charis Ioannou (tenor saxophone), Kyriakos Kestas (double bass), Marios Spyrou (drums) and Marios Staikidis (alto saxophone) will take the garden floor to perform exquisite bebop music.

The quintet’s repertoire draws inspiration from the ground-breaking recordings of Tadd Dameron, Freddie Redd, Fats Navarro, Coleman Hawkins, Dizzy Gillespie and more. Guided by their innovative spirit, their arrangements honour the authenticity and vitality of these seminal works while adding their own distinctive voice, with an emphasis on the playful synergy of the tenor and alto saxophones.

On July 12, Indian classical music will sound at Technopolis 20’s garden featuring Dr Markus Schmidt on sitar and Ravi Saundankar on tabla. The evening’s repertoire will present a selection of Indian classical sunset melodies. In Indian tradition, specific ragas are associated with particular times of the day or seasons. Performing these ragas at the appropriate time is believed to amplify the energy of nature and release their healing power.

Up next will be the Cyprus-based music group Rumba Attack ready to enchant audiences with their distinctive Flamenco-Rumba style on July 16. The trio’s performances blend sounds from Middle Eastern and Greek origins, rock and bossa nova. During their live shows, they regularly feature guest artists on vocals, lyra, trumpet, flute, saxophone and various percussion instruments. This time, they will be joined on stage by Cypriot soprano Mariza Anastasiades, whose career boasts important collaborations with orchestras and artists from Europe and America.

As the month comes to an end, one more music night is scheduled for July 30. The Irenaeos Koulouras Trio, with Irenaeos Koulouras on double bass, Christos Yerolatsitis on piano and Stelios Xydias on drums, will perform a jazz, swing set taking inspiration from jazz masters such as Paul Chambers, Oscar Pettiford, Oscar Peterson, McCoy Tyner and Tommy Flanagan. With swing at the centre of their music, the trio remains open to changing dynamics and intensity and will close off a month of music and celebration with upbeat tunes.

