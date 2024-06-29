Germany’s remarkable record in the knockout stages of the European Championship enters a new chapter in Dortmund on Saturday, with Denmark standing in the way of more glory for ‘Die Mannschaft’, as they are known at home, at the tournament.

Of the 10 times the Germans have made it out of the group stage at the Euros, they have gone on to reach the semi-finals on nine occasions and the final six. They are level with Spain with three titles.

Germany also boast the only man to win the tournament as a player and a coach in Bertie Vogts, who was victorious in 1972 and as manager in 1996, beating the Czech Republic 2-1 after extra time at Wembley.

However, that victory, almost 28 years ago to the day, remains the last time the Germans lifted the Henri Delaunay trophy, but even if Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann does not bring the cup home, his job is likely secure.

“Our commitment to Julian Nagelsmann will not change in any way, even if we are knocked out in the round of 16. Not all eliminations are the same – for us, the performance is crucial,” Andreas Rettig, managing director of the German FA (DFB), told an online news outlet.

It wasn’t always thus – West Germany, as they were at the time, did not enter the first tournaments in 1960 and 1964, and when they did decide to take part they did not qualify for the finals in Italy in 1968.

That lack of success was short-lived, however, and they made it all the way to the final in the next three tournaments, winning in 1972 and 1980 but losing to then-Czechoslovakia in 1976.

Their only three group-stage exits came in 1984, 2000 and 2004, and a round-of-16 loss in 2020 coupled with another group- stage departure at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar had lowered expectations ahead of this tournament.

A 5-1 win over Scotland and a dramatic late equaliser against the Swiss sent them through as Group A winners, however, setting them up for their last-16 clash with Denmark and igniting fan hopes of another deep run in the competition.

“If you want to become European champions you have to beat the really good ones,” striker Niclas Fuellkrug said after the draw against the Swiss.

“I think we’ve already shown what we are capable of in this tournament.”