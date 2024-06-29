Police on Saturday said they were searching for five men involved in a fight between two families in Limassol.

According to an announcement, police are searching for the five Syrian men in relation to charges including illegal congregation, public nuisance, carrying weapon, and spreading fear.

The five suspects wanted by police are 33-year-old Fawaz Dabass, 27-year-old Andan Aldabass, 23-year-old Khaled Moahmed Dabass, 30-year-old Abdo Hamid Aldabass and 29-year-old Osama Aldabass.

Police said that anyone with information, should contact their nearest police station.

Officers were alerted at 9:15pm on Thursday night that on Vasileos Pavlou Street in Omonia, dozens of people were arguing.

Patrol cars which got to the scene got the crowd to disperse. Witness testimony said 30 people linked to one family originating from Syria attacked another family also from Syria using crowbars and sticks.