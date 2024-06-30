A 22-year-old Paphos man has been arrested after an argument following a traffic accident led to a man being attacked with a skewer.

According to the police, at around 8.40 on Saturday night a permanent resident of Cyprus and his sister went to the Tombs of the Kings road after the man’s wife was involved in a traffic accident.

When his wife told him that the other driver, the 22-year-old, had attempted to abandon the scene, the police were called and the husband attempted to block the driver from leaving.

At some point, the driver of the car started swearing and threatening the man and his wife. He then grabbed a skewer that was in the car and appears to have attacked the husband with it, hitting him on the head and injuring him.

He was taken by ambulance to Paphos general hospital where a wound on his forehead was stitched up.

The 22-year-old was arrested.

Charges of causing actual bodily harm, threat, public swearing, carrying a weapon and possession of a dangerous instrument are being investigated against him.