Cyprus’ permanent mission to the United Nations has confirmed the protection of human rights is among the island’s foreign policy priorities.

The comments were made as Nicosia presented its candidacy to the Human Rights Council for the 2025 to 2027 period to the President of the General Assembly. The elections will be held in October at UN headquarters in New York.

Cyprus’ position on human rights is guided by the fundamental principles that all human beings are born equal in dignity and life, and that human rights are universal, indivisible, interrelated and mutually reinforcing, the representative said.

Cyprus is a “staunch supporter of the Charter of the United Nations” and strongly advocates the universality of human rights as a guiding principle for peace, stability, equality, cooperation and the promotion of dialogue among states, he added.

Nicosia, he continued, considers the Human Rights Council as an integral part of the international community in addressing existing human rights violations and preventing those of the future.

As an observer state, Cyprus has actively participated in the deliberations of the Council in a constructive manner and will continue to do so if elected.

“In achieving this goal, Cyprus will be actively engaging with all the member states of the United Nations and with the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, as well as with members of civil society, for the attainment of our shared objective: the strengthening and promotion of human rights, for all,” it was added.

Domestically, Cyprus pledged to step up efforts to achieve gender equality through the further deconstruction of gender stereotypes and the closing of the gender pay gap by ensuring the application of the principle of equal remuneration for women and men.

Cyprus said it will continue to advocate the criminalisation of femicide, combat trafficking and provide tangible assistance to women who are victims of trafficking or domestic violence.