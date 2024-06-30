President Nikos Christodoulides will on Monday afternoon receive Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Cyprus, Colin Stewart.

The meeting, which is to take place at the presidential palace, is in the context of Stewart’s regular meetings with the leaders of the two communities, ahead of his briefing to the Security Council.

Stewart will leave for the UN headquarters in New York at the end of next week.

He will also meet Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar before he leaves, on Tuesday at 4pm.