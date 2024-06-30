Underdogs Georgia will go into their historic knockout round match with Spain on Sunday brimming with confidence and keen to play some free-wheeling football having already surpassed expectations at Euro 2024, their coach Willy Sagnol said.

Georgia are on a high from their astonishing 2-0 triumph over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in their last group match on Wednesday, after riding a wave of excitement during their maiden Euros to qualify unexpectedly for the second round.

Having served up one of the biggest shocks in European Championship history, Sagnol said his players needed no motivating ahead of the match in Cologne, and he had encouraged them to secure their defence, then play freely.

“Once they have the ball, they know they can do everything they want. Football is not mathematics. Football is not a chess game. You have to play also with your feelings,” he told reporters on Saturday.

GROUP F ROUND OF 16 Venue Sat June 29, 19.00 (1) Switzerland 2 Italy 0 Berlin Sat June 29, 22.00 (2) Germany 2 Denmark 0 Dortmund Sun June 30, 19.00 (3) England v Slovakia Gelsenkirchen Sun June 30, 22.00 (4) Spain v Georgia Cologne Mon July 1, 19.00 (5) France v Belgium Dusseldorf Mon July 1, 22.00 (6) Portugal v Slovenia Frankfurt Tue July 2, 19.00 (7) Romania v Netherlands Munich Tue July 2, 22.00 (8) Austria v Turkey Leipzig QUARTER-FINALS July 5, 19.00 (1) 4 v Germany Stuttgart July 5, 22.00 (2) 6 v 5 Hamburg July 6, 19.00 (3) 3 v Switzerland Dusseldorf July 6, 22.00 (4) 7 v 8 Berlin SEMI-FINALS July 9, 22.00 3 v 2 Munich July 10, 22.00 1 v 4 Dortmund FINAL July 14, 22.00 Berlin

“We will go into this game with a lot of confidence because we have absolutely nothing to lose,” Sagnol said.

“For me, we already won the European Championship 2024.”

IMPECCABLE SPAIN

Spain have been flawless in the group stage, mustering three wins from three without conceding a goal. During qualifying they won seven of eight matches, two of those against Georgia, where they scored a combined 10 goals.

Sagnol said that though he was known for prioritising a strong back line, it would backfire if Georgia were to play an entirely defensive strategy.

“Against a big team, when you’re Georgia, if you only think about how to defend, you know at some point you’re going to crumble,” the Frenchman said.

“It’s the story of football, like against Portugal; we’ll show the Spanish team, but also show Europe, that we are not only good at defending but also at using the ball.”

Georgia’s journey to the Round of 16 was more complicated than for other sides at the Euros, having finished fourth in their qualifying group. Their passage to Germany required qualification via the lower-profile UEFA Nations League and a penalty shootout win in a playoff with Greece.

During the main qualifying campaign, Georgia suffered a 7-1 drubbing by Spain, which Sagnol said his team had learned a few lessons from.

“We played four times against them. We lost four times. Now it’s a different competition,” he said.

“Different atmosphere, different environments, different game. And yes, so many things can happen.”

He added: “Sometimes to get further in life, you need moments like that, where it’s very difficult. Where you think you’re not good… without difficulties, you can’t have great achievements.”