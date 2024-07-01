Authorities on Monday were investigating the causes of a fire that broke out in Klirou in Nicosia.

The fire was brought under complete control on Sunday afternoon shortly after it broke out, the forestry department announced.

The fire started around 5.30pm near the church of Panayia Chryseleoussa and was brought under control 20 minutes later, having burned a 1,000m² area of reeds.

Six forestry department staff with two fire engines and two staff fire service staff, with one fire engine, worked to extinguish the fire.

The causes of the fire are being investigated.