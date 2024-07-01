BBF stands out as a leading name in residential and commercial real estate development, having achieved and maintained a strong presence in a dynamic and challenging landscape with its pioneering, world-class residential and commercial projects

The name BBF stands for Build. Better. Future. and reflects the brand’s commitment to creating an affordable future living environment that enhances the quality of life for customers who invest in BBF properties – whether for residential purposes, investment goals, or professional workspaces. Today, BBF boasts over 15 years of expertise and a rich portfolio of over 150 developments to date, in both Cyprus and Greece. These include such iconic projects as bbf: sky tower, bbf: marco polo, bbf: eden roc, and the renovation of Cyprus’ historic Berengaria Hotel in Prodromos area.

With a view to a better and more sustainable future and in line with green transformation and sustainable growth goals, BBF has embraced bioclimatic design principles and the use of solar and photovoltaic technologies in all its projects.

By the same token, BBF uses only top-quality, eco-friendly construction materials and ensures that the management of construction waste is always compliant with relevant legislation.

True to its commitment to applying forward-thinking technologies and spearheading innovation in the real estate industry, BBF has a dedicated Research & Development (R&D) division which is central to the company’s promise to create the best possible living experience for its customers and is responsible for several technological innovations.

Given the challenges associated with buying a home or relocating a business, BBF places great focus on simplifying the customer experience – from purchase to delivery to effective property management – offering full-range complementary services. For example, the bbf: design team creates and implements customized turn-key design projects or assists with the selection of furniture and home accessories. The experts at bbf: rent provide high-quality rental services, while bbf: care ensures properties are clean and safe – and is readily available in case of queries or emergencies.

DIVERSITY AND INNOVATION:

BBF’s diverse portfolio covers a wide range of property types in order to cater to a variety of needs and preferences. Aligning with the latest global trends, it offers a comprehensive selection designed to combine exceptional flexibility and comfort with all the advantages of modern urban living, allowing customers to invest in BBF properties with confidence.

In addition, BBF selects locations of strategic importance in fast-growing areas, all in close proximity to key services and infrastructure as well as public road networks. In order to ensure a better quality of life for potential buyers, BBF’s projects create vibrant living and working communities that promote comfort and well-being with premium facilities such as fitness centers, carefully designed children’s playgrounds, communal swimming pools, private parking, and green open spaces.

From luxury beachfront apartments to contemporary villas and meticulously planned urban residential complexes in Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos, Nicosia and Athens, BBF caters to all needs and lifestyles. Following a strategic decision to expand and diversify its development portfolio, BBF also designs and develops dynamic commercial spaces in attractive locations – starting with Limassol’s coastal center and other high-demand commercial hubs throughout the city. With four of its 13 commercial projects already completely sold out within the last year, the company has quickly gained a strong foothold in this type of development as well. In addition to residential sales, the end of last year marked the company’s success in commercial property sales, with functional and efficient working spaces that can accommodate diverse business needs.

EXPLORING BBF’S NEWLY UPDATED REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

Following the recent release of its 2024 project portfolio, BBF presents a selection of residential, commercial and mixed-use developments that stand out for their architectural excellence, unique aesthetics, high-quality construction, and Class A office functionality.

HIGH-YIELD INVESTMENT PROPERTIES: THE EPITOME OF LUXURY SEASIDE LIVING

bbf: marco polo

The highly-awaited luxurious beachfront development: marco polo is one of BBF’s flagship projects and a great example of superior construction and architecture.

The impressive design is distinguished by an almost 22-degree incline that gives the building its stunning signature look. Situated in an idyllic location, this controlled-access, 11-story building comprises 19 luxurious apartments and penthouses with private swimming pools, plus a host of exclusive amenities ensuring premium living with gorgeous uninterrupted views.

AN INNOVATIVE MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT THAT SEAMLESSLY BLENDS LIVING AND WORKING IN LINE WITH MODERN BUSINESS NEEDS

bbf: flow

In line with latest trends in urban development, which aim to reshape and revitalize living and working spaces, BBF has launched the construction of :flow, an innovative mixed-use complex located in Agios Nikolaos area of Limassol. A highly attractive destination for families and businesses alike, :flow is designed to satisfy the needs of the modern workforce and the increasing demand for work-life balance. It aims to foster a vibrant and multi-purpose community where living and working environments are integrated harmoniously.

MARKING BBF’S RETURN TO THE CHARMING CITY OF PAPHOS

bbf: eden bay

:eden bay is a premium-class residential development in Paphos. Situated in a vibrant resort area known for its high demand for luxury properties, it is set to quickly become a highly desirable investment of world-class standards. It consists of a select number of units within a gated residential complex that combines luxury, safety, and convenience with a vibrant community lifestyle. :eden bay residents will no doubt appreciate its range of exclusive amenities – sauna, gym, swimming pools, beautiful landscaped gardens, children’s playground, and a coworking space – making :eden bay an ideal place to enjoy a lifestyle of endless possibilities.

DESIGNED TO INSPIRE A VIBRANT LIVING COMMUNITY IN LARNACA

bbf: synergy

:synergy is a modern gated residential complex comprising 89 exquisite villas over a large private area situated in Oroklini, one of the most stunning tourist areas in the Larnaca district. This exclusive gated community will boast a number of communal facilities like kids’ playground, swimming pool, gym, and sauna – an ideal destination for those seeking a serene and family-oriented lifestyle.

REDEFINING COMFORT IN THE URBAN LANDSCAPE – FOR AN EXCLUSIVE, DYNAMIC AND CONTEMPORARY LIFESTYLE IN LIMASSOL

bbf: fremont

BBF’s latest residential projects include :fremont, a modern controlled-access residential complex in the Zakaki area of Limassol, designed in the philosophy of a luxurious residential community. It offers comfortable and quality living with top-class amenities like a fitness area, communal swimming pool, private parking and large green open spaces.

AN EXCLUSIVE RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN THE PICTURESQUE LIMASSOL SUBURBS – PROMOTING A SENSE OF DYNAMIC COMMUNITY LIVING

bbf: sense

:sense is a modern residential complex in the beautiful and tranquil area of Agios Tychonas, Limassol. This complex consists of two blocks with forty-four elegant apartments, including three penthouses in each block. Each penthouse features private rooftop pools with uninterrupted sea views. Every apartment offers functional and spacious living spaces with high-standard finishes. The luxurious communal in-house amenities, including an outdoor pool, private landscaped gardens, a gym, and a sauna, complement the high-end living experience.

CLASS A COMMERCIAL OFFICES WITH FUTURISTIC AND FUNCTIONAL DESIGN

bbf: evolution

:evolution, the 9-story commercial building with its unparalleled architectural design and its characteristic curves, is situated at a premium location in Limassol’s business center of Mesa Geitonia. Its many amenities include state-of-the-art infrastructure, coworking areas, 166 parking spaces, and a restaurant for customers and employees.

EXPANSION TO GREECE – 15 PREMIUM RESIDENTIAL PROJECTS IN TOP ATHENS NEIGHBORHOODS

2021 marked BBF’s expansion to Greece with the opening of its first office in Athens. There are currently 15 projects in Athens at various stages of planning and development, in some of the city’s most prestigious areas. The company aspires to deliver projects that enhance modern lifestyles and stand out for their comfort and flexibility to the Greek market.

Through strategic alignment with global real estate market trends and best practices, BBF continuously sets new goals in order to ensure that each endeavor reflects its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value and satisfaction to its customers.